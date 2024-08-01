Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.16. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
