Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.16. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

