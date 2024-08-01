MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. MediaAlpha’s revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MediaAlpha updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 13.1 %

MAX stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 2,779,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,988. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

