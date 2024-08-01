Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 1,620 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,053. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.60 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.73.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,678 shares of company stock valued at $64,962,300. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

