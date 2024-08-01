Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $14.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.95. 19,041,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,271,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

