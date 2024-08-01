Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

