Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,632 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 73.2% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 121,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,457,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

