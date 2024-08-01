Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 2,370 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 285.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.98. The stock had a trading volume of 301,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.