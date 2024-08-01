Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.28. 8,033,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $185.42.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,199,458 shares of company stock valued at $715,113,398 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.