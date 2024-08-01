Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 490 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $14.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.11. 1,924,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,876. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $184.99 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.