Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MBIN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 444,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,553. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBIN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

