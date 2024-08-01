Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 23.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBIN stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.79. 151,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,548. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.