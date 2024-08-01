Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

NYSE:MCY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. 702,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

