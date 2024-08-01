M&G Credit Income Investment Announces Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:MGCI)

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

MGCI stock opened at GBX 97.70 ($1.26) on Wednesday. M&G Credit Income Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.29). The firm has a market cap of £137.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,095.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About M&G Credit Income Investment

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

