Michael J. Alkire Sells 18,771 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $396,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,487,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 837,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,910. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,805,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,017 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,445,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 129,813 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

