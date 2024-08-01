Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Microchip Technology worth $77,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after buying an additional 391,326 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,194.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

MCHP traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. 10,035,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.