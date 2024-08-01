Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Microsoft updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $418.25. 13,034,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,743,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.43. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microsoft stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.