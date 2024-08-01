Miller Industries (MLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter.

NYSE:MLR opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Miller Industries has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $779.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

