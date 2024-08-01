Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.
MOD has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Price Performance
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Modine Manufacturing
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.