Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.950 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 18.9 %

NYSE:MOD traded up $18.74 on Wednesday, reaching $117.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $123.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

