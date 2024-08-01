Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

MOD traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,568. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $123.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.70%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $2,775,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

