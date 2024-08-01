Moonbeam Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $158.12 million and $5.45 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00038868 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,130,174,559 coins and its circulating supply is 889,060,622 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

