Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.77.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GTLS traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $161.08. 383,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.38. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries



Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

