Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,432 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $2,129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $3,222,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.89.

Five Below Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,921. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.42. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

