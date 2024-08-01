Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.88. 856,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,317. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $384.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.63. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.