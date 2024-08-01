Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $501.19. 707,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.