Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,358,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

