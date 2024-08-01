Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 941,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,660,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $140,432,000 after purchasing an additional 264,307 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,706,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $55.61. 7,599,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.