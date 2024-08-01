Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after buying an additional 602,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,625,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,388,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

