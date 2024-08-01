Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,512,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,798. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

