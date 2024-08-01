Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 441,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,608,000 after buying an additional 391,780 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,527,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 354,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $6,277,610. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.1 %

COOP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $90.86. The company had a trading volume of 178,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,068. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

