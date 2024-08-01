National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO G. Timothy Laney Sells 49,763 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 294,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,499. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBHC

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,537,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 194.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in National Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after purchasing an additional 239,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Bank by 87.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 1,015.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 214,174 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.