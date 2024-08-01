National Bankshares Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$235.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$213.50.

TSE:GSY opened at C$203.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$101.34 and a 52-week high of C$206.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$187.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$174.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 26.61.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$357.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.44 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. On average, research analysts expect that goeasy will post 17.2156863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

