National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.43

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 51489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3,690.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

