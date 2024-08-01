Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 69,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,008. The company has a market cap of $339.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAUT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.