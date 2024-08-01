NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down to $15.85

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.30. NerdWallet shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 35,626 shares traded.
NerdWallet Stock Down 7.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Activity at NerdWallet
In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NerdWallet Company Profile
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
Further Reading
