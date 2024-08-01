NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down to $15.85

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.30. NerdWallet shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 35,626 shares traded.

NerdWallet Stock Down 7.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NerdWallet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,352,000 after buying an additional 187,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NerdWallet by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

