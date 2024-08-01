NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. NETSTREIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25-1.28 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.280 EPS.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 1,034,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.47, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 911.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Insider Activity at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

