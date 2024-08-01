Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NBXG stock traded down 0.16 on Thursday, hitting 12.10. 257,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,499. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.02. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of 9.31 and a one year high of 13.43.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

