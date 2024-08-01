New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.37. 273,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 166,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

