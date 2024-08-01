Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Down 4%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55. 465,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,849,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Newell Brands Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

