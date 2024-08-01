NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE NREF opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 296.17 and a quick ratio of 296.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

