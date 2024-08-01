NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NREF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 6,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,518. The company has a quick ratio of 296.17, a current ratio of 296.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $250.56 million, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $17.84.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

