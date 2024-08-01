Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.08

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 206628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

