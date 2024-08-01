NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

NYSE:NWE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 23,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,483. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. NorthWestern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after acquiring an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,341,000 after buying an additional 562,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 208,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

