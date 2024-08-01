NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues Earnings Results

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. NorthWestern Energy Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.42-3.62 EPS.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. 565,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,591. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

