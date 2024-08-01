Nuformix (LON:NFX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 1542370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Nuformix Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Nuformix Company Profile
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
