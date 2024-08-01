Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $67.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Nutrien Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.73. 654,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,108. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $69.09.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $332,716,000. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 211.6% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 4,041,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,213 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 120.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

