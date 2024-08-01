Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0683 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,460. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.08.

Get Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an ultra short-term portfolio of USD-denominated, income-producing fixed income securities primarily rated investment grade. The actively managed fund seeks to provide total return consistent with capital preservation.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.