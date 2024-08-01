O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. O-I Glass updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.250 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

