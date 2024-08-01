OFS Capital (OFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Capital Price Performance

Shares of OFS stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

