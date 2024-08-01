Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Omega Flex Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ OFLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,377. The stock has a market cap of $539.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $90.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
