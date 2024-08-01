Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Omega Flex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,377. The stock has a market cap of $539.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $90.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

